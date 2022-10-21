Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 86,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 50,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Mowi ASA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mowi ASA will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

