Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.37 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Oracle Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 518,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.