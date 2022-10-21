MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

MorphoSys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €22.50 ($22.96) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.84 and its 200 day moving average is €20.60. The stock has a market cap of $768.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €16.08 ($16.40) and a 52-week high of €43.29 ($44.17).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

