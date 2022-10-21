Morgan Stanley Trims Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Target Price to $177.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.36. 165,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,927. The company has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.38. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

