Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.
Ameren Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 7,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ameren
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
