Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $80.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Ameren Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 7,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

