Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.31.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.