Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

