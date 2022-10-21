Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.99.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.