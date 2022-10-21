Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 20.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,373,000 after buying an additional 618,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 42.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 25.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

