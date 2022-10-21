Monero Price Down 4.1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.51 or 0.00729188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $89.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,995.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00265504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00111633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00550266 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00242121 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00266169 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,190,144 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

