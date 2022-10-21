Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.46 and last traded at $123.41. 70,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,533,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.
Moderna Trading Up 9.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $848,214,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
