Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 4.2%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.46 and last traded at $123.41. 70,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,533,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Trading Up 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $145.15.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $848,214,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,214,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,048 shares of company stock worth $84,917,582. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Moderna by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after acquiring an additional 973,933 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

