Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.42). 57,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 154,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.44).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2,350.00.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

