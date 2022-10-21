MKM Partners Cuts Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $123.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $129.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.57. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

