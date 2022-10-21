Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 4.2%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

