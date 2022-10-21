Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 244.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.80 ($2.96).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.43) to GBX 169 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.5 %

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 111 ($1.34) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £663.10 million and a PE ratio of 368.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 183.47.



Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

