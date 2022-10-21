Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 12,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 4,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.