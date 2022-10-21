MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

