Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $268,209.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,316.68 or 0.27710540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.