MetaMUI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.05 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $93.05 million and $306,408.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

