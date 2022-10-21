Metadium Market Cap Hits $49.67 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $49.67 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.72 or 0.27761794 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010843 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
