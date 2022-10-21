Metadium Hits One Day Volume of $3.01 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $3.01 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Metadium Profile
Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
