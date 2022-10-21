Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.45 on Monday. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.44 and a 12 month high of $124.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

