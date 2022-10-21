Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 8.1%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €2.38 ($2.43) and last traded at €2.27 ($2.32). 26,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.10 ($2.14).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €2.22 and a 200-day moving average of €2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

