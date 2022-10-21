Materion (NYSE:MTRN) PT Lowered to $94.00 at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.28. Materion has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $97.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $276,331.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Materion by 264.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.