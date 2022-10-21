Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $62.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

MTDR stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.