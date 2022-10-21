Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $154.56 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

