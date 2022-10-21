Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.83. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

