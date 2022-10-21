Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

