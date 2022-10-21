MAGIC Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $1.04 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,209,597 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

