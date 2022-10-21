Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 898,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,673. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

