M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

