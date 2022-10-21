Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,110.00 in Stock

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) Senior Officer R Michael Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$347,415.
R Michael Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 31st, R Michael Jones purchased 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, R Michael Jones purchased 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,490.00.
- On Monday, August 15th, R Michael Jones purchased 400 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,756.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, R Michael Jones purchased 500 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,100.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, R Michael Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Los Andes Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,125.00.
Los Andes Copper Stock Performance
LA opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.55. Los Andes Copper Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.62 and a 1 year high of C$17.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$388.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Los Andes Copper
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
