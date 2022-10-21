Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank increased its stake in State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in State Street by 165.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE:STT traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,484. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

