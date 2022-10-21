Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74.80 ($0.90). Approximately 37,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 152,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.88).

Litigation Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £89.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,493.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.68.

Insider Activity

In other Litigation Capital Management news, insider Patrick Moloney purchased 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($68,626.15). In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £73,000 ($88,206.86). Also, insider Patrick Moloney bought 76,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($68,626.15).

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

