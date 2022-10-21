Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LECO opened at $126.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.49.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.