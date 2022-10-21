Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $126.67 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $148.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

