LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.