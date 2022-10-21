LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
