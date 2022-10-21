Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.45. 4,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,855,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,762,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,254,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after purchasing an additional 454,171 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

