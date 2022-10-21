Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.35 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.