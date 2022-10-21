LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $195.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.68.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
