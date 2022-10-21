Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $150.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.92. 4,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.71.

Insider Activity

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Landstar System by 94.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $338,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Landstar System by 8.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

