Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q4 guidance to $2.60-2.70 EPS.

Shares of LSTR opened at $147.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

