Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

LRCX stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average of $449.01. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.