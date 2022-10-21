Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

