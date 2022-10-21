Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88, RTT News reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research updated its Q2 guidance to $9.25-10.75 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $355.87 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day moving average is $449.01.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

