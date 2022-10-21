Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

