Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

