Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $487,000 Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Relx by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Relx by 47.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 135,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $402,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,860 ($34.56) to GBX 2,920 ($35.28) in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,678.83.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

