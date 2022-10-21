Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBEU stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

