Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires 3,325 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Barclays stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

