L3Harris Technologies (LHX) versus The Competition Critical Review

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare L3Harris Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L3Harris Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 11.36% 13.09% 7.33% L3Harris Technologies Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Dividends

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. L3Harris Technologies pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. L3Harris Technologies has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for L3Harris Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 4 6 0 2.60 L3Harris Technologies Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $268.55, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 18.64%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe L3Harris Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion $1.85 billion 25.46 L3Harris Technologies Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.53

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. L3Harris Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

